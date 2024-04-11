Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tia trained at Snoots Dog Training Centre in Goole alongside doing a full-time job and building the Dog House Grooming Parlour, a log cabin in her garden in Misterton.

After reopening after Covid, Tia went from strength to strength by gaining a huge client base and being booked up a year in advance.

After only two years grooming, Tia went on to win Salon Groomer of the Year 2022 in two categories and was placed a respectable 3rd in another category.

Tia Atkinson.

Tia said: “Never in a million years would I ever have imagined competing against other groomers, not only all over the country, but from other countries too, and being placed! I'm still on cloud 9 about it to this day!”

From pups to golden oldies and rescue dogs, Tia grooms a wide variety of breeds, including prepping two Borzois for Crufts, in which they were both placed.

Earlier this year, Tia had even more exciting news when she found out she had been nominated for the prestigious Animal Star Awards in the dog grooming category.

With over 700 nominations this year, the Animal Star Awards recognises both animals and humans for the extraordinary things they do for one another.

“I am still absolutely overwhelmed at being shortlisted for the finals,” she added. ”I feel like I have the best job in the world and to be recognised for my work and parlour just means the world to me. It makes all the hard work and extremely long hours’ worth while!” The finals are in November 2024.