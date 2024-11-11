Friends and family rally round to get ill Doncaster woman home from Beniform after birthday collapse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Friends and family of a Doncaster woman who fell ill while on holiday in Beniform are raising funds to pay to get her back on UK soil.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adwick le Street resident Sarah Hone set up a GoFundMe donation page after her friend Sally Neil became poorly early into a break in Spain.

Sarah explained: “Sal became unwell early on holiday in Benidorm celebrating a close friend’s 60th and on vacating the hotel she collapsed and was admitted to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sal has COPD and was diagnosed with pneumonia and due to the severity of her condition she was put in an induced coma.

Can you help to get Sal back from Benidorm?

"Friends and family were unaware of her exact location and the embassy were unable to locate her. It's been one hell of a worrying month. Sal was located by her sister Tracy in a private hospital and had a secondary lung infection which was preventing them from bringing her out of the coma as she was unable to breathe unaided.

"A trachi was fitted but still no improvement. Luckily Sal has fully comp insurance and to our knowledge all previous medical history has been given but they are not committing, at present, to cover all her fees which are currently over 45,000 Euros.”

She continued: “Sal was moved to a public hospital and when Tracy her sister arrived she was awake, thank the Lord, and is improving by the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She has now been removed off the ventilator and is able to breathe on her own so the plan for this fundraising is to raise funds to assist with the air ambulance that is needed to bring Sal home to continue with her recovery and to help with other medical and travel expenses.”

She concluded: “Sal means a lot to so many people, her family have had an incredibly difficult time with doctors and the insurance company communication and this fundraiser will hopefully ease a little of the stress for them.”

The fundraising target is £4,000 and it already stands at £2,445 through 111 donations. If you can help with a donation please visit the GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/sta63-get-sal-home