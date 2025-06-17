Friends and family launch appeal to find missing Doncaster man
Kyle Batty was last spotted driving a blue BMW in the Balby area at about 9.30am – and while the vehicle has apparently been recovered, Kyle is still missing.
Dad Ernie posted: “If anyone sees Kyle, please get in contact with me – I’m worried about my son.”
Another post shared on Facebook in the hunt for Kyle said: “If anyone has seen or has spoken to him, please get in contact.
“Kyle is a lovely lad – anyone who has spoken to him recently, please get in touch.
“His family are worried sick. He’ s had a hard year or so - now starting to think the worst.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Kyle was reported missing on Saturday (14 June) and enquiries are ongoing to locate him.
"The incident number if anyone has information is 820 of 14 June 2025.”