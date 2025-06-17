Friends and family launch appeal to find missing Doncaster man

By Darren Burke
Published 17th Jun 2025, 16:57 BST
Worried friends and family have launched an appeal to find a missing Doncaster man who has not been seen since last Friday.

Kyle Batty was last spotted driving a blue BMW in the Balby area at about 9.30am – and while the vehicle has apparently been recovered, Kyle is still missing.

Dad Ernie posted: “If anyone sees Kyle, please get in contact with me – I’m worried about my son.”

Another post shared on Facebook in the hunt for Kyle said: “If anyone has seen or has spoken to him, please get in contact.

Friends and family have launched an appeal to find missing Doncaster man Kyle Batty.placeholder image
Friends and family have launched an appeal to find missing Doncaster man Kyle Batty.

“Kyle is a lovely lad – anyone who has spoken to him recently, please get in touch.

“His family are worried sick. He’ s had a hard year or so - now starting to think the worst.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Kyle was reported missing on Saturday (14 June) and enquiries are ongoing to locate him.

"The incident number if anyone has information is 820 of 14 June 2025.”

