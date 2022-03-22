Fresh hunt launched after family photos handed in to Doncaster police

Police in Doncaster have launched a fresh appeal after a wallet containing a stash of family photos was handed in in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 3:10 pm

The wallet was handed in at Doncaster Police Station in College Road last month – and contains a number of family snaps.

A spokesman for Doncaster Police said: “A wallet has been handed in - is it yours?”

Found on North Street, the wallet was handed in to Doncaster Enquiry Desk.

This haul of family photos was found in a wallet handed in to police in Doncaster.

Do you recognise the photographs? If so, please contact police quoting reference DON/001365/22.

DoncasterDoncaster PoliceNorth Street