Fresh hunt launched after family photos handed in to Doncaster police
Police in Doncaster have launched a fresh appeal after a wallet containing a stash of family photos was handed in in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 3:10 pm
The wallet was handed in at Doncaster Police Station in College Road last month – and contains a number of family snaps.
A spokesman for Doncaster Police said: “A wallet has been handed in - is it yours?”
Found on North Street, the wallet was handed in to Doncaster Enquiry Desk.
Do you recognise the photographs? If so, please contact police quoting reference DON/001365/22.