'Fresh faces and unique offerings' sought as Doncaster Market seeks new traders
Bosses are keen to widen the range of stalls on offer at the market – and have urged potential traders to get in touch.
A spokesman said: “We're on the hunt for new traders.
“Are you ready to take the plunge and become a part of our fantastic market as a stall holder?
"We're actively seeking fresh faces and unique offerings to enrich our marketplace.
“Interested? Reach out to us for all the details on becoming a trader at our market. Unleash your potential and embark on a rewarding journey with us.”
Last month, a ‘disheartened’ market trader hit back at members of the public who had claimed it was dying, saying it was very much ‘alive and kicking’ and called on people to support it.
Neil Gibson, who runs Neil’s Cheese Board in the food hall, made the plea after it was announced that fish market sea food restaurant Clam & Cork was closing its doors.
After dozens of members of the public complained that the market was being killed off and was a shadow of its former self, he said: “The market is not dead or dying.
"Like most of the traders on the market, we really get disheartened reading negative comments.
"If you want a thriving market, support it, don’t bring it down.”
Anyone interested in having a stall on the market should contact [email protected] for further details.