Fresh call for bypass for Doncaster village left 'gridlocked' by traffic

Fed up residents of Old Cantley say the situation in the area is worsening, with numerous vehicles using narrow country roads, causing noise, disruption and pollution in the area.

One angry local said: “There is absolute gridlock in Old Cantley - the village has similar volumes of traffic to a motorway.

"There are traffic lights near Gate Wood Lane causing tailbacks and it isn't even rush hour yet.

Residents say Old Cantley is blighted by heavy traffic.

“Old Cantley desperately needs a bypass road.

"How can the council allow this volume of traffic to pass through a tiny historic village? It's absolutely disgusting.

“Wait until October 22 when Old Cantley is shut to everyone bar residents due to roadworks to see the real impact and volume of traffic that will need to be diverted.”

The drive for a bypass for the historic and picturesque village was launched earlier this year by residents fed up with speeding drivers, who they say are choking locals with toxic fumes.

Residents say hundreds of drivers a day are racing through the village, just yards from historic homes, including the sprawling mansion of DFS magnate Baron Graham Kirkham.

Locals have joined forces to campaign for a route which would bypass the village, which drivers often use as a ‘back road’ route to reach Armthorpe.