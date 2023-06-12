News you can trust since 1925
Fresh and freezer food at Doncaster supermarket hit again in fresh metal pipe theft

Supplies of chilled food and freezer produce at a Doncaster supermarket have reportedly been hit again after a fresh theft of metal pipes from the store.
By Darren Burke
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 14:44 BST

Morrisons in York Road suffered issues earlier this year when refrigeration piping was stolen from the roof of the building.

Now customers say the same has happened again, with supplies hit over the weekend.

One, who contacted the Free Press, said: “I went with the family to go shopping and a large percentage of the fridges and freezes were shut down.

Morrisons in Doncaster has reportedly been hit by piping theft again.Morrisons in Doncaster has reportedly been hit by piping theft again.
"Staff say that the copper piping on the top of the building had been stolen again.”

In March, thieves stole piping used for the store’s refrigeration systems.

Supermarket bosses acknowledged an ‘incident’ at the superstore, but did not reveal exact details saying that staff were working to resolve the issue.

We have contacted Morrisons for a response in relation to the latest incident.

Related topics:DoncasterMorrisons