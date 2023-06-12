Fresh and freezer food at Doncaster supermarket hit again in fresh metal pipe theft
Morrisons in York Road suffered issues earlier this year when refrigeration piping was stolen from the roof of the building.
Now customers say the same has happened again, with supplies hit over the weekend.
One, who contacted the Free Press, said: “I went with the family to go shopping and a large percentage of the fridges and freezes were shut down.
"Staff say that the copper piping on the top of the building had been stolen again.”
In March, thieves stole piping used for the store’s refrigeration systems.
Supermarket bosses acknowledged an ‘incident’ at the superstore, but did not reveal exact details saying that staff were working to resolve the issue.
We have contacted Morrisons for a response in relation to the latest incident.