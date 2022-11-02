Frenchgate centre introduces new code of conduct to clampdown on anti-social behaviour

The brand new Youth Charter is part of bosses’ continued efforts to reduce issues within the centre as well as to make it a more accessible and friendly space for young people.

Following the Centre’s recent award win combatting anti-social behaviour, the Charter comes in the form of a Code of Conduct which has been developed in collaboration with Doncaster Young Advisors, a newly formed team of young people aged between 16-24 that use their unique expertise to help organisations and local services become more friendly and accessible to young people.

The Code of Conduct is made up of 15 principles and includes such stipulations as the need to remove crash helmets when entering the Centre, being kind to visitors, staff and retailers and using lifts and escalators appropriately to keep everyone safe.

It will be circulated digitally through different social media channels and various youth networks in Doncaster as well as physically throughout Frenchgate, local schools and other localities frequented by young people.

Karen Staniforth, General Manager of Frenchgate said: “Launching the new Frenchgate Code of Conduct is an important next step in our continued efforts to make the Centre a welcoming, safe space.

“Young people are often stigmatised as perpetrators of anti-social behaviour, and by having this charter produced with the Doncaster Young Advisors it’s a great example of how young people can be engaged in making change and use their experience to improve conditions for everyone.”

Coun Lani-Mae Ball, Doncaster Council’s Portfolio Lead for Education, Skills & Young People, said: “We want the city centre to be a safe place for all our young people, families and visitors to enjoy.

Mandy Burns and Charlotte Mellor with the Doncaster Young Advisors.

"Our Young Advisors have done some wonderful work in developing this Youth Charter for the Frenchgate Centre and I am delighted that they have played such an active role in helping to make this area more welcoming.”

Mandy Burns, Participation Officer for Doncaster Young Advisors said: “The new Frenchgate Code of Conduct has been a real labour of love for the Doncaster Young Advisors.

"It’s a body of work which is going to be the foundation of how young people behave when visiting the Centre.

“However, the last thing young people need is out-of-touch adults who don’t understand the challenges of being a young person in the 21st Century telling them how to behave.

"This has been written by young people for young people in terms they can comprehend and resonate with.

"We’re incredibly proud of what the Young Advisors have achieved, and it’s a great example of the fantastic work young people can produce when given the opportunity.”