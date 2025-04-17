Freightliner funding for Doncaster hospice

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 17th Apr 2025, 12:53 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 12:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Doncaster’s hospice charity has been given a £1,000 boost from one of the UK’s largest rail freight transportation companies.

The donation to St John’s Hospice in Balby was one of five granted by Freightliner to deserving causes, which are nominated by employees each year. It’s the second time the hospice charity has been selected, thanks to the ongoing support from Train Service Controller Karen Gyte.

Karen has been fundraising for St John’s Hospice to say thank you for the care given to her dad Roy at the end of his life in 2012 and has raised thousands of pounds, in partnership with mum Di Donald, from knitting hats, scarves and toys – often match funded by her big-hearted employer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

St John’s Fundraising Tracey Gaughan said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Freightliner for this fantastic donation, and to Karen for nominating us.

St John’s Hospice Fundraising Tracey Gaughan (left) is pictured with Karen Gyte.St John’s Hospice Fundraising Tracey Gaughan (left) is pictured with Karen Gyte.
St John’s Hospice Fundraising Tracey Gaughan (left) is pictured with Karen Gyte.

“Every penny will go towards ensuring we provide the best possible end of life care in Doncaster.”

St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Trust (RDaSH) and is part of its Your Hearts and Minds charity. For more information on how to support St John’s Hospice, please visit: www.yourheartsandminds.org.uk

Related topics:DoncasterSt John's Hospice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice