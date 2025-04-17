Freightliner funding for Doncaster hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster’s hospice charity has been given a £1,000 boost from one of the UK’s largest rail freight transportation companies.

The donation to St John’s Hospice in Balby was one of five granted by Freightliner to deserving causes, which are nominated by employees each year. It’s the second time the hospice charity has been selected, thanks to the ongoing support from Train Service Controller Karen Gyte.

Karen has been fundraising for St John’s Hospice to say thank you for the care given to her dad Roy at the end of his life in 2012 and has raised thousands of pounds, in partnership with mum Di Donald, from knitting hats, scarves and toys – often match funded by her big-hearted employer.

St John’s Fundraising Tracey Gaughan said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Freightliner for this fantastic donation, and to Karen for nominating us.

St John’s Hospice Fundraising Tracey Gaughan (left) is pictured with Karen Gyte.

“Every penny will go towards ensuring we provide the best possible end of life care in Doncaster.”

St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Trust (RDaSH) and is part of its Your Hearts and Minds charity. For more information on how to support St John’s Hospice, please visit: www.yourheartsandminds.org.uk