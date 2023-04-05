Free Press weather watcher set to star on Jason Manford BBC TV quiz Unbeatable

April Tanton, who supplies weather reports for your DFP, will be hoping for a positive outlook as she comes face to face with comedian and host Jason Manford when she appears on BBC1 quiz Unbeatable this Thursday at 4.30pm.

And it won't be the first time April has had a starring role on TV – she appeared as a contestant on ITV’s The Chase several years ago too.

She had already applied to be on the first series of Unbeatable – but didn’t hear anything back, until she was inivted to appear on the second series.

April Tanton is to appear on Jason Manford's TV quiz show Unbeatable.

Filming for the quiz took place in Glasgow – and April has revealed how she was given the star treatment by producers.

She said: "I travelled on the day of filming and once I arrived at the studio, was looked after amazingly.

"Absolutely everything was paid for, return train ticket, taxi to the studio, accommodation and money for food was transferred to my account for an overnight stay.”

“Myself and the other contestants were taken upstairs and went through what to expect during filming and did a practice run of the show.

“We had a dressing room to change into our show clothes and then we were taken down to the studio floor which was when we met the brilliant Jason Manford.

"He is exactly as he is on the TV, charming, warm, friendly and very funny - he instantly made us all feel at ease.

Filming for the show took around two hours and she added: “It was the most fantastic experience which matched the experience I had when I was a contestant on The Chase a few years ago.

“If anyone is thinking of applying for any quiz show then do it! It's an experience you will never forget.”

The show sees contestants trying to outdo each other by not necessarily finding the right answer but the best answer – in other words, one that’s unbeatable to win cash prizes.