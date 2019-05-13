Free online training course to mould confident parents in Doncaster borough

If you find modern parenting a daunting and scary task then help is at hand for anyone in the borough.

Every parent or carer in Doncaster can now access a free online training course to help them become more confident and stronger parents.

The new initiative has been commissioned by Doncaster Council and other partners across the borough and it is available for one year. The course can be completed on any mobile device with internet access, or computer, and can be accessed at any time, day or night, to fit around a parent’s busy life.

Director of People, Damian Allen, said: “Parenting is the most rewarding, but also hardest, job in the world. There is no rule book and you just do the best job that you can, which is why I think this new approach is fantastic news for all parents and carers. Whether you feel completely overwhelmed at times and are looking for support, or just want to get some advice and ideas then I urge all parents, carers and grandparents to sign up for free and make the most of this online support. I wish it was available when I was bringing up my children.”

There are three courses delivered by the Solihull Approach programme and parents can choose to complete all three or just the one that is most appropriate for them. Courses include understanding your pregnancy and your baby and understanding your child, which covers the teenage years. Parents, carers and grandparents are encouraged to log on to www.inourplace.co.uk using their Doncaster postcode and the access code STGEORGE. Course available until April 2020.