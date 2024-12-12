Free entry to raunchy male strip show in Doncaster tonight
The show dubbed the ‘ultimate ladies’ night’ is coming to Parklands Sports and Social Club on Wheatley Hall Road this evening.
The Christmas Cracker show, is described as “the most explosive event of the year” and will feature a troupe of hunky male performers, drag queen superstar Miss Betty Bangs as well as world famous circus stars defying gravity and logic – and organisers are now offering FREE entry.
There will also be sizzling dance performances, tantalizing lap dances, outrageous raffles and, according to a spokesperson, surprises that will make your jaw drop!
The spokesperson added: “This is not your average night out. This is an experience you’ll be talking about for years.
The 18+ show will take place from 8pm.
Anyone interested should turn up tonight with ID.
