Free entry to raunchy male strip show in Doncaster tonight

Organisers of a raunchy male strip show coming to Doncaster tonight are offering FREE tickets to the show – with first come first served.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show dubbed the ‘ultimate ladies’ night’ is coming to Parklands Sports and Social Club on Wheatley Hall Road this evening.

The Christmas Cracker show, is described as “the most explosive event of the year” and will feature a troupe of hunky male performers, drag queen superstar Miss Betty Bangs as well as world famous circus stars defying gravity and logic – and organisers are now offering FREE entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be sizzling dance performances, tantalizing lap dances, outrageous raffles and, according to a spokesperson, surprises that will make your jaw drop!

Ultimate Ladies Night is coming to Doncaster tonight - and entry is free.

The spokesperson added: “This is not your average night out. This is an experience you’ll be talking about for years.

The 18+ show will take place from 8pm.

Anyone interested should turn up tonight with ID.