Free entry to raunchy male strip show in Doncaster tonight

By Darren Burke
Published 12th Dec 2024, 16:30 BST

Organisers of a raunchy male strip show coming to Doncaster tonight are offering FREE tickets to the show – with first come first served.

The show dubbed the ‘ultimate ladies’ night’ is coming to Parklands Sports and Social Club on Wheatley Hall Road this evening.

The Christmas Cracker show, is described as “the most explosive event of the year” and will feature a troupe of hunky male performers, drag queen superstar Miss Betty Bangs as well as world famous circus stars defying gravity and logic – and organisers are now offering FREE entry.

There will also be sizzling dance performances, tantalizing lap dances, outrageous raffles and, according to a spokesperson, surprises that will make your jaw drop!

Ultimate Ladies Night is coming to Doncaster tonight - and entry is free.

The spokesperson added: “This is not your average night out. This is an experience you’ll be talking about for years.

The 18+ show will take place from 8pm.

Anyone interested should turn up tonight with ID.

