Free bananas for life promise after superstar DJ drops into new Doncaster bar
DJ and television star Tom Zanetti popped into at The Coffee Club in Balby, which has just opened its doors – and staff are keen for him to give the venue the official seal of approval.
Talking about the visit on social media, a spokesman for the venue in Balby Road said: “We had out first A lister today!
“Whilst Aiden was out on the hunt for 115 tubs of cream cheese for his phenomenal cheesecakes and a 12 minute sunbed, Tom Zanetti popped in at closing time for a smoothie and our Donna being Donna, obviously not a number one fan like Aiden, told him we were closed and sent him on his way with a chuffing banana!
“If anyone knows him personally, pleaseeeee tell him we’ve got a massive pink ribbon that needs cutting tomorow and he’d be perfect for the job.
“If we’re late opening, Aiden’s probably in bed swooning over the CCTV of Tom eating his banana, and Donna’s probably at home learning the lyrics to ‘Darlin’ before her P45!
“Get this post to him, spam him on Insta and if you get him to cut our ribbon, you’ve got free breakfast and bananas for lifeeeeee!”
The Coffee Club is now serving up drinks and desserts after taking over adjoining premises, with bosses announcing the news earlier this year.
In January, a spokesman said: ““With the right people who see your vision, work ethic and passion, anything is possible. Of course this wouldn’t have been possible without those closest and the community for an amazing two years of support.
“The Coffee Club will stay as is, with a little overhaul along the way.”
Leeds based DJ Zanetti has enjoyed chart success with tracks such as Darlin’ and You Want Me and has also enjoyed a reality TV career, appearing on Celebs Go Dating, Made In Chelsea and First Dates and has made a number of club appearances in Doncaster.