Four missing vulnerable people in Doncaster found after police searches
Response officers work on the frontline responding to a wide range of emergency incidents as they seek to fight crime and protect the public from harm.
Last week, response officers from across South Yorkshire Police’s B Group Rota were tasked with locating multiple high risk missing people.
The grading of high risk refers to when the risk of serious harm to the subject or the public is assessed as very likely.
The first report came in of a missing woman who had made threats to take her own life, with a rapid area search resulted in officers locating her within 20 minutes of that call coming in from a concerned relative.
A second report related to a vulnerable man who had gone missing and also made threats to take his own life.
After gathering information which could lead to his whereabouts, sharing his image among officers and checking ANPR cameras, he was located over the border in Nottinghamshire by officers.
A man who had gone missing after reportedly taking an overdose was found in a wooded area by response officers before they then located another high risk missing person who had threatened to take his own life.
Response officers often work alongside the force’s dedicated Missing From Home team who deal with a large demand of repeat missing people and carry out crucial intervention work to understand the reasons behind people - often teenagers and young people - repeatedly going missing.
B Group Response Inspector Adam Wood said: "Locating missing people is one of the many incidents our response officers respond to during their shifts and when a call comes in to locate high risk missing people, time is often of the essence.
"These people are often vulnerable, and it's up to response officers to work quickly and efficiently to gather as much information as possible about the individual in order to locate them before they come to any harm.
"This particular day and night was a busy one for the group, but as a team, they showed their unwavering commitment and determination to protecting vulnerable people and showing compassion to worried relatives and loved ones."
To report a missing person, always call 999 if you believe they are in immediate danger, a young child or vulnerable to harm.
You do not have to wait 24 hours to report someone missing. It is not wasting police time to report someone missing.
