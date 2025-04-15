Former WWE champion headlines star-studded wrestling event at Doncaster Dome
Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) brings its anticipated event of the year - High Stakes 2025 - to Doncaster Dome on Sunday (April 20).
Headlining the show is the UK independent debut of international wrestling icon Mercedes Moné - best known to millions as Sasha Banks from her time in the WWE. Moné’s return to the UK spotlight is a landmark moment for British wrestling.
Moné is defending against Nottingham’s Kanji headlines a blockbuster card that mixes international names with the UK’s top talent.
"High Stakes is our flagship event, and this year’s line-up truly reflects that,” said RevPro promoter Andy Quildan. "Mercedes Moné defending the British Women’s Championship on UK soil is history in the making — and we’re proud to bring that moment to Doncaster."
Beyond Moné’s title defense, the card features a stacked roster of championship bouts and first-time-ever encounters, with names such as Michael Oku, Lio Rush and Donovan Dijak competing.
For tickets, visit revolutionprowrestling.com.
