Former WWE champion headlines star-studded wrestling event at Doncaster Dome

Mercedes Mone is a big name in the world of wrestling. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Wrestling fever is set to hit Doncaster this weekend with a star-studded bill lined up to compete in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) brings its anticipated event of the year - High Stakes 2025 - to Doncaster Dome on Sunday (April 20).

Headlining the show is the UK independent debut of international wrestling icon Mercedes Moné - best known to millions as Sasha Banks from her time in the WWE. Moné’s return to the UK spotlight is a landmark moment for British wrestling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moné is defending against Nottingham’s Kanji headlines a blockbuster card that mixes international names with the UK’s top talent.

"High Stakes is our flagship event, and this year’s line-up truly reflects that,” said RevPro promoter Andy Quildan. "Mercedes Moné defending the British Women’s Championship on UK soil is history in the making — and we’re proud to bring that moment to Doncaster."

Beyond Moné’s title defense, the card features a stacked roster of championship bouts and first-time-ever encounters, with names such as Michael Oku, Lio Rush and Donovan Dijak competing.

For tickets, visit revolutionprowrestling.com.