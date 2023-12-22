Former student reunites pupils and teachers for Doncaster school's story in museum display

A former Doncaster pupil reunited his former teachers, gathered memorabilia and spoke to former students to create a museum exhibition dedicated to his school days.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tony Armstrong rolled back the years to tell the story of Oswin Avenue School in a display which is currently on show at Danum Gallery, Library and Museum.

Here, in his own words, Tony explains the story behind his labour of love...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“On 28 October 2023, I stood in the Danum Gallery before an invited audience of around fifty, delivering a speech as part of the opening of ‘The Story of Oswin Avenue School’ exhibition.

Tony Armstrong reunited teachers to tell the story of Oswin Avenue School.

“Moments earlier, former Oswin Avenue School pupil Dr Tom Beardsley had eloquently presented a tribute to the team which had developed the exhibition.

"In light of the fact that I was following one of the school’s notable success stories, it might have seemed somewhat incongruous for me to focus upon the issue of failure within my speech.

“I opened by expressing regret that some of those invited were unable to attend the gathering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Amongst their number was an icon of British basketball, Morris Wordsworth.

Former pupils were reunited at the Oswin Avenue School exhibition.

"Inspired by sports teacher Derrick Holmes, Morris and other Oswin Avenue pupils had formed the basketball team that was to become the Doncaster Panthers.

"In his coaching capacity Morris led the team to national and international success across three decades.

"There was scant evidence of failure here.

“From my position at the lectern, a few metres to my left I could see, life size depictions of two former Oswin Avenue pupils, Doncaster legends Bruce Woodcock and Nellie Stagles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Bruce knew very little of failure in a career that saw him crowned British, European and Empire Heavyweight Boxing Champion. Nellie Stagles tutored generations of dancers and the school she started in 1937 became a regular feeder for the Royal Ballet School.

"Nellie was also renowned for her philanthropic efforts. The theme of failure was again being seriously undermined.

“Still, I was determined to persevere and explore the apparent lack of success experienced by members of the audience, comprised largely of former pupils of Oswin Avenue School.

"Who amongst their number might I single out as a prime example of failure?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Was it Christine Cox, the actor or Richard Cameron, the playwright?

"With a string of stage and small screen credits to their names, maybe not.

“Perhaps there was a point I could make about the collective failure of the former secondary education pupils. Here again however, the evidence was thin. Those gathered before me had pooled their knowledge and financial resources to create this exhibition.

"Some who had contributed financially were pensioners, battling through a cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They had put faith in me to present their stories and to spend their money.

"After months of effort, the exhibits now filled the walls of the Gallery and the early feedback suggested that we could now celebrate a triumph of our collective effort.

“Despite the above ‘anomalies’ I was confident that there had to be something that marked out members of this group as failures.

"After all, none of the above had passed their Eleven-Plus examinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A few months ago I had interviewed Dr Tom Beardsley. He described how as a child, his parents had impressed a belief within him that his life chances rested almost entirely upon the outcome of his performance in the Eleven-Plus.

"Tom, who had always been a bright pupil, failed the examination and was ‘condemned’ to attend Oswin Avenue School.

"A few months after starting there, Tom was offered the chance of a reprieve and a transfer to the Grammar School. His father declined the opportunity on his behalf, determining that Tom would complete his education at Oswin Avenue before securing a ‘good’ job, via an apprenticeship.

"Tom followed the path outlined by his father until the fates offered him the opportunity to develop his education as a mature student.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dr Tom Beardsley went on to experience success as a lecturer and historian, working in universities and museums in the USA. He is clearly a man who put the failure of the Eleven-Plus behind him.

“Tom’s parents’ were by no means outliers in holding a belief that lack of success in the Eleven-Plus equated to diminished opportunities in life. If their theory held any weight, then standing in front of me, must surely be a few examples of failure.

“I next focused my attention towards a man in the crowd - Nadeem Shah.

"An immigrant, born in Pakistan, Nadeem has experienced the debilitating effects of polio, contracted in infancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Growing up in Hexthorpe, he needed to adapt to a new language and alien culture. Nadeem acknowledges that he never strove for academic success at school and was motivated to leave as soon as possible.

“Here potentially were the ingredients of failure.

"Yet in 2023, Nadeem Shah celebrated 50 years in business.

"Four years earlier, he had been handed the Lifetime Achievement award in the Doncaster Chamber Doncaster Business Awards.

"Nobody could ever accuse Nadeem of failure in business.

“Like Nellie Stagles before him, Nadeem is another former Oswin Avenue pupil who is recognised for his philanthropic efforts.

"In 2005, upon hearing of a massive Earthquake striking Kashmir, Nadeem travelled to Pakistan with a goal of helping in whatever way he could.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was one of the first outsiders to reach the effected region.

"Nadeem helped to bury the bodies of victims and organised immediate aid for survivors.

"In the months that followed, he led the successful efforts to build a medical centre in the inhospitable mountainous terrain, delivering health care in a region where previously there had been only prayer to combat ill health. To Nadeem failure was not an option.

“In light of the above evidence, did I need to abandon my quest to identify failure amongst these former pupils of Oswin Avenue School? Not at all, as at some stage in their past, educators and even some members of their own families may have labelled them as failures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These academic ‘failures’ however went on to contribute so much to the cultural landscape, leaving me to ponder. If this is how failure appears, just imagine what success would look like?

by Tony Armstrong (retired failure).

If you would like to know more about the above topic, you can contact: