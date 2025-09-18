Former Prime Minister spotted in Doncaster city centre
The ex-Conservative leader was spotted surrounded by bodyguards at Doncaster railway station yesterday morning as he made his way to engineering firm Aesseal in Rotherham for a factory visit.
Mr Sunak, who was ousted as PM at the 2024 General Election, has made a number of visits to the city.
Ahead of the General Election, Mr Sunak was again spotted at the railway station – complete with a noisy suitcase.
Casually dressed and surrounded by aides, the then Conservative leader was changing trains en route to a Sky TV discussion with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in Grimsby.
The BBC’s political editor Chris Mason shouted questions as he made his way towards the station’s taxi rank, pointing out the rattling case in his report on the News At Six.
He also made an unannounced visit in March of the same year.