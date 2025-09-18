Former Prime Minister spotted in Doncaster city centre

By Darren Burke
Published 18th Sep 2025, 08:28 BST
Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak surprised travellers and commuters as he made a fleeting visit to Doncaster en route to an official engagment.

The ex-Conservative leader was spotted surrounded by bodyguards at Doncaster railway station yesterday morning as he made his way to engineering firm Aesseal in Rotherham for a factory visit.

Mr Sunak, who was ousted as PM at the 2024 General Election, has made a number of visits to the city.

Ahead of the General Election, Mr Sunak was again spotted at the railway station – complete with a noisy suitcase.

Rishi Sunak on a previous visit to Doncaster in 2024. (Photo: BBC).placeholder image
Rishi Sunak on a previous visit to Doncaster in 2024. (Photo: BBC).

Casually dressed and surrounded by aides, the then Conservative leader was changing trains en route to a Sky TV discussion with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in Grimsby.

The BBC’s political editor Chris Mason shouted questions as he made his way towards the station’s taxi rank, pointing out the rattling case in his report on the News At Six.

He also made an unannounced visit in March of the same year.

