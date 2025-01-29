Former MP and prospective Doncaster Mayor Nick Fletcher urges "this trans madness must stop"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former MP and prospective Doncaster Mayor Nick Fletcher took to social media today demanding "this trans madness must stop".

In response to a news item in the Telegraph which gives details of a teenager with learning difficulties being suspended from playing football for six matches after questioning a referee about eligibility of ‘aggressive’ opponents, asking if transgender opponents were men, Mr Fletcher made a controversial post on his Facebook page.

He said: “I told the FA when I met them as an MP that this madness must stop. There are only two genders. Common sense must be restored.

“I also told the FA that every time a young girl gets hurt playing a biological man identifying as a woman, it will be on their shoulders. Everyone in a position of responsibility and does not call this nonsense out is equally as culpable.

Nick Fletcher.

"I know who you are and when the UK finally wakes up to this, I hope there is an inquiry. Biological males should never be allowed to take part in women’s sports. They are not women.”

He added: “Any form of child abuse is unacceptable. Make no mistake. This is child abuse. Anyone who has pushed for this child damaging ideology must be dealt with by the full force of the law.”