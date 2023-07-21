News you can trust since 1925
Former Mexborough mill set to be converted into luxury apartments alongside 26 homes

Councillors will next week decide whether to approve plans to convert a disused mill in Mexborough into an apartment building with associated houses.
By Shannon Mower
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 10:35 BST

Developer TIRTLR 10 Ltd submitted plans to turn Mexborough’s Coltran Mill into a luxury 60 apartment complex.

Alongside the building will be 26 homes, consisting of terraces and mixed size apartments.

51 properties in total will be one-bedroom apartments, while the remainder will be two and three-bedrooms.

Coltran Mill Development 5Coltran Mill Development 5
An area of public open space will also be created for residents as well as landscaping and a new access route.

The scheme will place an emphasis on sustainability, with a ‘sustainable drainage strategy’ and high energy efficiency ratings.

Electric vehicle charging points and bicycle parking will also be available across the site.

Plans have been put in place to retain some elements of the historic mill, including neon signage to pay homage to the existing ‘Coltran’ sign.

The applicant has began undertaking unauthorised demolition on the site, which is being investigated by the council.

Any works done must be reverted to the site’s previous state if the application is rejected.

Nine letters of objection have been received in regards to the application.

The main reason listed is potential traffic issues on the proposed access due to an already high volume of traffic on Church Street.

Concerns were also raised about a lack of sufficient parking, and the impact on the surrounding historic buildings.

Doncaster Civic Trust supported the application, however echoed concerns about parking.

Doncaster Council’s planning committee have been recommended to approve the application during a meeting on Tuesday, 25 July.

