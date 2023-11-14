Former Hexthorpe pub set to be converted into off-licence
On Tuesday (14 November) Doncaster Council’s planning committee will vote whether to approve plans for use of the former Hexthorpe Star Bar to change to an off-licence.
The ground floor of the site has been vacant for several years, with three flats above managed by the building owner.
No external alterations to the building are included in the application, with the owner seeking only to change the site’s use.
The proposed off-licence will have opening hours of 8am to 9pm daily.
16 representations were received in opposition to the plans from the public.
Reasons included the location being unsuitable for increased traffic, insufficient parking, loss of privacy for residents across the street, and increased noise.
The need for the proposal was also brought into question, with the area having several similar shops nearby.