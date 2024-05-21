Former football stars help shape players of the future at Doncaster school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A string of former footballers are helping to shape the stars of the future at a Doncaster school.

The sport is thriving at Hall Cross Academy where a trio of ex-players have been coaching a string of students.

The course is lead by ex-Manchester City and Doncaster Rovers player Nick Limber, joined by ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Grimbsy Town and York City player Greg Young as well as former semi-professional James Leverton who played for Belper and Gainsborough Trinity.

The post sixteen Football Pathway was introduced at Hall Cross three years ago.

Teens at Hall Cross Academy are being coached by former football stars.

A school spokesperson said: “The programme is thriving, and they are producing the results to show it with on the field and off the field successes soaring.”

"The Football Pathway offers academy level coaching from ex-professional footballers who are also experienced teachers.”

Hall Cross offers the unique combination of A-level and BTEC studies with the opportunity to train daily and compete in the National College Leagues.

This year, the squads have won both the Regional and Championship leagues which sets them up for a move into the premier level of competition.

The regional team was captained this year by Liam Lewer and Jack Ogley

Next year hopes are high that the squads continue to grow and challenge for more silverware as a Category 1 Academy in the National College Premier League.

The spokesperson added: “A massive thank you to Ben Severn from the Association of Colleges for coming down to present trophies.

"Ben runs the National College teams and will be keeping a close eye on our players to see if they have what it takes to make their national squads.”