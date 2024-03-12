Former Doncaster teacher turned make-up artist in line for prestigious award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ruby Fox, who runs semi-permanent make up salon Tweak has been shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards in the best new talent category.

And it’s all a far cry from her former career.

She said: “As a tired, unstimulated primary school teacher and mummy to a gorgeous little girl, I knew I needed a change.

Make up artist Ruby Fox is in line for a prestigious newcomer award at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

"I wanted to challenge myself, set new goals and really wanted to enjoy a career again.

"I wanted to enjoy the little things in life like seeing my daughter’s face light up when I was stood waiting for her after nursery for a change.

"Time goes by so quickly and I couldn’t let life pass me by any longer.

"It was time to put myself and my family first and start investing in me.

"That’s when I explored entering the world of semi-permanent make up and thank God I did!”

She first trained on eyebrows using and has been developing her skills ever since.

She added: “I particularly love the hair stroke brow technique and find it so rewarding seeing the results I am creating for my clients.

"I am now nearly at the end of my training course in lip blush and I’m completely obsessed with it already - it’s going to be the treatment of 2024, I can just feel it."

She added: “I’m only at the very beginning of my journey but I’ve had so much support and amazing feedback already. I’m so excited for what’s to come and I’m dedicated and committed to making my new business work.”

"I believe that I am offering a high-quality service from start to finish.

"I’m setting my standards high from the get go, I don’t want to be ok at something, I want to excel.

"I want to be known in my area for my professionalism, welcoming atmosphere and fantastic results. I am working hard to ensure that everything I do is carefully thought through, even down to social media posts as I’m aware this is where a huge amount of my future work will come from. I want my clients to feel like they have had an amazing experience, not just a standard treatment.”

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards are held each year to celebrate the hair and beauty industry in style. The annual VIP red carpet event entails of a once-in-a-lifetime experience with celebrity guests, hosts and entertainment, and can only be attended by invitation only.

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards mission is to support businesses of all sizes, and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media and in the hair and beauty world, no matter their financial or social status. HBA are breaking down barriers to support smaller industry businesses, helping contestants build followings and recognition – even if they don’t win.

To learn more about the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, visit www.hairandbeautyawards.co.uk