Former Doncaster Rovers volunteer turned BBC Sport host Kelly Somers announces pregnancy

Fresh from presenting the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the 32-year-old BBC and Channel 4 host who lives in North London with her fiancé Max, 34, is she has revealed to OK! magazine that she’s expecting her first baby later in the year.

She said: “I’m excited that my baby is going to be born in a generation with the Lionesses as role models.”

“I never, ever thought I would get to be a mum,” she added. I’ve grown up thinking it wouldn’t be possible. I’ve had so many problems, so I just feel incredibly fortunate.

TV host Kelly Somers is expecting her first baby. (Photo: Getty).

“At my age, everyone knows someone who’s going through fertility problems or who has a bad story, and I always thought I was going to be one of those stories.”

Kelly was diagnosed with endometriosis, but she still had the nagging feeling that there was something more that wasn’t being recognised.

The real problem wasn’t found until 2019, when she went to a private doctor who told her she had polycystic ovaries.

“It was the biggest relief ever because it fitted and explained everything,” she says. “But then also, I knew you can’t cure it and it was going to be really hard to conceive. So at the beginning of this year, Max and I were thinking, ‘OK, it’s going to take years to have a baby. Let’s see what happens.’”

“Compared to other people’s journeys, I’ve had the luckiest, happiest ending. It’s a journey I didn’t think I’d get to take and I am so, so grateful.”

Her hosting at the World Cup and Euro 2020 are all a far cry from the early days of her career – on work experience at Doncaster Rovers!

Kelly, who hails from London, was a volunteer for Rovers in the early 2010s – and went on to work at a string of other clubs before landing her big TV break.

After graduating from Loughborough University, Kelly got a place at Nottingham Trent to study broadcast journalism.