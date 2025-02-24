Former Doncaster Rovers star links porn star to Ukraine war in latest conspiracy
Ex-Wales international David Cotterill has shared multiple conspiracy theories in recent years and is a frequent critic of the mainstream media.
Cotterill, 37, who played for Rovers between 2012 and 2014, said that porn star Bonnie Blue, who recently slept with one thousand men, was connected to the war between Ukraine and Russia.
He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): 'It's funny this clown woman sleeping with a thousand men is coming out when Ukraine have been exposed. It's all done by design to distract people. Wakey Wakey!”
It is not the first time the footballer has shared conspiracy theories to his followers.
He once suggested that the Uvalde school shooting in Texas, which killed 21 people in 2022, had been a stunt involving 'crisis actors'.
Cotterill was widely mocked following his latest tweet.
One X user replied: 'Are you ok? Did you head the ball a bit too often?'
Another wrote: 'Thanks for waking me up pal. Now what do I do with this information? Lead me, guide me.'
A third reply asked: 'Does forming these thoughts cause you physical pain?'
But Cotterill defiantly hit back by posting six laughing emojis alongside another message.
It read: 'People are miles off it. So many are only just gathering covid was all corrupt.
'They aren't ready for the Ukraine s*** yet…'
Cotterill retired from football in 2018 after playing for nine different clubs and later came out of retirement to play for Barry Town United and Newtown in his native Wales.
In the past, Cotterill has spoken about his battle with depression, saying how he had searched for ways to commit suicide.
Cotterill, who spent three years at Rovers, spoke candidly about his struggles and revealed how he has battled with depression since his teens and how he spent days at a time lying in bed and not eating during some of his worst spells.
During his time with Rovers, he scored 14 goals and made 84 appearances for the club.
