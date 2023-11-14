Former Doncaster Rovers owner John Ryan to meet fans at new book launch

Former Doncaster Rovers chairman John Ryan will meet fans this weekend as he launches his new book focusing on the club’s glory years.

The ex-club boss and lifelong supporter has teamed up with local author Peter Tuffrey for new paperback Doncaster Rovers: The John Ryan Years and he will be signing copies at Waterstones in the Frenchgate Centre on Saturday.

The pair will be at the store from 11am to chat to supporters, pose for photos and promote the book which looks back on memorable visits to Wembley and the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

The 352-page book delves into Rovers’ recent history – from Ryan’s arrival at the club and the rise from non-league obscurity to within touching distance of the Premier League during an era which saw Rovers lift numerous trophies and enjoy huge finals.

John Ryan will launch his new book in the Frenchgate centre this weekend.

Mr Tuffrey focuses on the Johnstone Paints Trophy win over Bristol Rovers in Wales as well as the thrilling play-off final win over Yorkshire rivals Leeds United which saw Rovers promoted to the Championship.

Said Mr Tuffrey: “Many English football clubs have been established for at least one hundred years.

"Often, they experience crises during their existence and rely on someone or a group of people to provide support.

"Trouble flared at Doncaster Rovers when the Main Stand was set on fire and club dropped out of the Football League with some pitiful results in 1998.

"John Ryan, a successful businessman and life-long fan, first became a Doncaster Rovers director in 1989 at the age of 39.

"When new owners took control, he was appointed chairman, eventually acquiring the football side of the operation.

"Amazing success followed, Rovers climbed back into the Football League, promotions took place, a cup won, and the club eventually found itself in the Championship. A new ground was built along the way.

"After the halcyon years as chairman, John eventually resigned in 2013.”

With forensic research, Mr Tuffrey, who has known Mr Ryan since late 1979, looked at every aspect of his tenure as chairman of Doncaster Rovers.

He added: “It is fascinating reading to say the least."

Two 16-page picture sections depict John with players, mingling with supporters and, most importantly, enjoying the club’s outstanding achievements.