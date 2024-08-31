Former Doncaster Rovers goalkeeping hero carves out new career as driving instructor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Doncaster Rovers goalkeeping hero has swapped gloves for gear changes – after becoming a driving instructor.

Neil Sullivan, who was between the posts for some of the most iconic moments in Rovers’ history, is now helping learner drivers in North Yorkshire to pass their tests.

The 54-year-old – who is also remembered for being beaten by David Beckham from the halfway line when he was playing for Wimbledon against Manchester United – told The Sun: “All I had ever known was football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The only thing I had done successfully outside playing was teach my kids to drive, so it seemed the perfect thing to do.

Ex Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Neil Sullivan has become a driving instructor.

“I work for Learn Driving UK. I’ve been training for a year and I started properly last month."

He quit playing in 2013 and worked on the coaching staff at Leeds and then looked after the Under-18s at Hull until 12 months ago.

He added: “It’s a world away from what I have done in the past but it’s incredibly satisfying helping people pass and getting them out on the road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite playing 665 games for six clubs over 25 years, he will always be remembered for his involvement in two of the Premier League’s most iconic goals.

First, David Beckham’s halfway line stunner in 1996 at Selhurst Park and Paolo Di Canio’s astonishing off-the-ground volley at West Ham in 2000.

He said: “That’s the life of a keeper. For all the games, match-winning saves, clean sheets and penalty stops I made, the two matches that always come up are Becks and Di Canio.”

When he joined Rovers, Sullivan was 36 and had played for Wimbledon, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in the Premier League and was the owner of 28 Scotland caps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining on loan from Leeds United in November 2006, he established himself as first choice and in April 2007 he played in the team that won the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy in a thrilling final in Cardiff.

His long kick provided the assist for Paul Heffernan’s goal, the second in a 3-2 win over Bristol Rovers. It was no surprise when ambitious Rovers signed him permanently in May 2007.

In 2007-08 he was an ever-present in the Football League as Rovers finished in third place and made it through to the League One Play-Off Final.

There they came up against Sullivan’s old employers, Leeds United. Rovers were considered the underdogs in the Wembley final but won 1-0 thanks to James Hayter’s diving header early in the second half. Sullivan’s calm presence and organisation at the back helped to ensure a clean sheet and promotion to the second tier after a 50 year absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the next two seasons Sullivan missed only one league game as Rovers held their place in the Championship, finishing 14th and 12th.

In 2010-11 he suffered an injury in February and handed over the gloves to his young deputy, Gary Woods, but he returned towards the end of the season as Rovers just managed to stay up.

Thereafter he largely gave way to Woods and during 2012-13 he spent several months on loan at AFC Wimbledon, the successor to his old club.

With Woods having lost form and confidence, Sullivan was recalled in March 2013 into a team whose promotion charge was stuttering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He helped Rovers win the next two games and then was in the team that faced Brentford in a match that would determine who went up to the Championship.

Having kept a clean sheet for 90 minutes, Sullivan had to face a stoppage time penalty and his antics may well have distracted taker Marcello Trotta, whose kick hit the crossbar. The rebound was cleared and James Coppinger broke away to score a winning goal that sent Rovers up as champions of League One.

Sullivan spoke fondly about that final game in April 2013 – even though he was doing a random drugs test rather than celebrating with his team-mates.

Sullivan said: “The most frustrating part is I could hear all the boys celebrating and I was desperately trying to do a sample.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course, looking back, as it was my last game I could have refused and it wouldn’t have mattered if they had banned me for ten years.”

Based in Knaresborough and Harrogate, Sullivan added: “I’ve been in Harrogate for the past 20 years having moved up from London. I am really excited to share my knowledge and help people gain their independence and freedom that learning to drive can bring in a calm, safe and enjoyable environment.

“I will not just teach you how to pass your driving test. I will teach you to be able to drive in all weather conditions, on all roads, day or night economically, considerately and above all else safely.”