Former Doncaster Rovers chairman swamped with get well messages after revealing he's in hospital

Former Doncaster Rovers chairman John Ryan has been swamped with get well messages after revealing he is back in hospital just days ahead of the new football season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Ryan, 74, took to social media to tell supporters he was “stuck in hospital” but didn’t reveal further details.

In January 2024, Mr Ryan was in hospital for several weeks after undergoing “unexpected” surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an upbeat message to fans about the club’s greatest goals, Mr Ryan posted: “Stuck in hospital at the moment so I wondered what was the best individual goal I had seen over the years.

Former Doncaster Rovers chairman John Ryan has revealed he is receiving treatment in hospital.

"James Coppinger - second of his high class hat-trick against Southend in play-offs.

"Best team goal was between Martin Woods against Nottingham Forest or Billy Sharp against Leeds United.”

Supporters were quick to wish Mr Ryan all the best in his recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One fan told him: “Hope you’re okay John, wishing you a speedy recovery up the Rovers.”

"Speedy recovery Sir John – let’s get you well for the start of the season!,” shared another.

While another fan posted: “Get well soon Sir John – season starts next Saturday.”

Rovers will kick off their League One campaign against Exeter City at the Eco Power Stadium on August 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lifelong Doncaster Rovers fan, Mr Ryan first became involved with the club as a director in 1989.

He later went on to become club chairman, leading the club through its glory days, including the League One play-off final over Leeds United at Wembley Stadium and the Johnstone Paints Trophy success over Bristol Rovers at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

He recently teamed up with local author Peter Tuffrey for a new 352-page paperback Doncaster Rovers: The John Ryan Years, looking at the club’s return from non-league to within touching distance of the Premier League.

After the halcyon years as chairman, Mr Ryan eventually resigned in 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2003, he entered the Guinness Book of Records as the oldest footballer to appear for a professional British club when he came on as a substitute in the 89th minute for Doncaster Rovers against Hereford United in a Conference National match at the age of 52 years and 11 months, fulfilling a boyhood dream.