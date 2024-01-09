Former Doncaster Rovers chairman John Ryan in hospital for 'unexpected' surgery
The 73-year-old businessman took to social media to announce the news – and was swamped with get well soon messages from scores of Doncaster Rovers fans.
The cosmetic surgery magnate posted: “I’ll be out of action for a couple of weeks, due to being in hospital, having unexpected surgeries!
"Good luck Rovers, I’ll be supporting from my hospital bed, JR.”
Mr Ryan has not specified further details of the surgery.
A lifelong Doncaster Rovers fan, Mr Ryan first became involved with the club as a director in 1989.
He later went on to become club chairman, leading the club through its glory days, including the League One play-off final over Leeds United at Wembley Stadium and the Johnstone Paints Trophy success over Bristol Rovers at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.
He recently teamed up with local author Peter Tuffrey for a new 352-page paperback Doncaster Rovers: The John Ryan Years, looking at the club’s return from non-league to within touching distance of the Premier League.
After the halcyon years as chairman, Mr Ryan eventually resigned in 2013.
Last year, he held a special rally at The Dome, heralding the return of manager Grant McCann and urging supporters to give their backing to the club after a number of turbulent years.
The charismatic businessman also auctioned off some of his huge collection of memorabilia and bought season tickets for fans.
In 2003, he entered the Guinness Book of Records as the oldest footballer to appear for a professional British club when he came on as a substitute in the 89th minute for Doncaster Rovers against Hereford United in a Conference National match at the age of 52 years and 11 months, fulfilling a boyhood dream.
Supporters flocked to send their best wishes to Mr Ryan following his announcement.
One wrote: “Oh John, so sorry to hear you need unexpected surgery. Get well soon darling. You will be in my prayers.”
Another wrote: “Speedy recovery JR, take care.”
“Get well soon Sir John,” posted another while another fan added: “All the best John, hope all goes well and take care.”