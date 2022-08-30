Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The death of Chung, who was in the managerial hotseat at Rovers between 1994 and 1996, was announced via Twitter.

A club spokesman said: “We're sad to confirm the passing of former manager Sammy Chung, who has died at the age of 90.

“Rest in peace, Sammy.”

Former Doncaster Rovers boss Sammy Chung has died at the age of 90.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born Cyril Chung in 1932 in Abingdon-on-Thames, to a Chinese father and English mother, Chung's departure from Belle Vue was one of the most bizarre in the club's history.

Chung arrived at his office on the first day of the 1996-97 season to find he had been sacked and that former Chelsea and England star Kerry Dixon had been appointed in his place by controversial former club benefactor Ken Richardson.

He arrived at the club in 1994 and during his time in charge, oversaw two mid-table finishes in Division Three before being shown the door.

He began his football career in 1950 with non-league Headington United, who later became Oxford United.

Later spells took him to Reading and Norwich and most notably Watford where he made over 200 appearances between 1957 and 1965.

After his playing career came to an end, he moved into management, becoming assistant at Ipswich Town and helped guide the club to the First Division in 1968.

Following a short period as manager of Swedish side IFK Västerås, he became assistant at Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he helped guide the club to victory in the 1974 League Cup.

After Wolves were relegated in 1976 and McGarry departed, Chung was appointed manager and he won promotion back to the top flight as Second Division champions in his first season.

He led the club to a 15th-place finish in 1977–78, but the following season began with a run of 11 defeats in 14, leading to his dismissal following protests from the club's fans.

After a period coaching in the UAE, he returned to England in 1985 as assistant manager of Stoke City. He had a spell as manager of non-league side Tamworth between January 1992 and January 1993, before being appointed manager of Rovers in July 1994.

Following his spell at Doncaster, he worked in Barbados, on the coaching staff at non-league Minehead and also in a children's home before retiring to Somerset.

He was even referenced in the cult 1974 UK number one single Kung Fu Fighting with singer Carl Douglas writing: "Everybody was kung-fu fighting, those cats were fast as lightning. In fact it was a little bit frightening, for they fought with expert timing. There was funky Billy Chin and little Sammy Chung."

Wolves added in a statement: “On Sunday, Chung passed away peacefully in his sleep, following a long illness.

"The thoughts of everyone at Wolves are with Sammy’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Another former club Watford, also paid tribute.