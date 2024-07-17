Former Doncaster Rovers boss on bookies' list to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Doncaster Rovers boss has been listed by bookmakers as a possible replacement for Gareth Southgate after his resignation as England boss.

Darren Moore, who was at Rovers between 2019 and 2021 before quitting to join Sheffield Wednesday, is quoted at 50-1 by some bookmakers to take over the role.

However, the 50-year-old, now boss at League Two side Port Vale, is not thought to be a serious contender, with current Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe and ex-Chelsea coach Graham Potter among the frontrunners.