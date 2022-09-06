Former Doncaster man with terminal cancer wins prestigious BBC charity award

David Bamforth has won BBC Radio Derby’s Fundraiser of the Year award after raising over £20,000 for a cancer charity.

David, 52, completed a 50-mile bike ride to raise money for charity Myeloma UK despite several complications related to his illness.

He said: “I was absolutely shocked, speechless and emotional when I heard about the award. All the nominees are already winners as their unselfish efforts are being celebrated.

David Bamforth with his wife Helen.

"It’s amazing to be recognised for our efforts but I would like to dedicate it to every single person that has helped organise events. Anyone who has donated or contributed in any way.”

The father-of-one was diagnosed with incurable cancer myeloma last year and set out to raise the money towards vital research to find a cure.

He added; “I am so grateful to everyone that has supported and sent positive messages to me during the last year and continue to do so. I hope the money raised goes to help patients in the future suffering from this disease.”

David contracted COVID and pneumonia while undergoing treatment for his cance but was able to take on his bike ride from Scarborough to Whitby in April.

He also held a bake sale with his seven-year-old neighbour Grace, raising over £1,000.

Myeloma kills around 3,000 people in the UK per year. It is often hard to detect as symptoms such as back pain, fatigue and recurring infection can be linked to other causes.

However, it can be treated in most cases.