Former Doncaster journalist found dead at foot of city centre car park

A former Doncaster journalist has died after reportedly plunging from the roof of a city centre car park.

Robert Sutcliffe, 58, a former editor of the Doncaster Advertiser, was found seriously injured near to the car park in Leeds city centre yesterday morning.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 7.36am yesterday, police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to a man found seriously injured in Wellington Place, Leeds, after apparently falling from the multi-storey car park.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been informed.”

Mr Sutcliffe, who began his 34 year career in journalism in 1989 in Doncaster, also worked for the Barnsley Chronice, Yorkshire Post, Bradford Telegraph and Argus, Huddersfield Examiner and Yorkshire Live.

But his career ended last April when he was given a 24-week jail term, suspended for 18 months, for harassing two female colleagues as well as two other women in what prosecutors described as a “relentless” campaign of misogyny.

He appeared in court after admitting five counts of harassment against four women, two of whom were his colleagues at Reach, owners of Yorkshire Live.

He was ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and complete 25 rehabilitation-activity days.

In addition, he was handed a three-year restraining order banning him from contacting the victims, making references to them on social media and going to their homes or workplace.

The court heard how Mr Sutcliffe, who was described in court as a heavy drinker, had been plagued by mental illness and depression throughout his life.

His body was found just yards from his former Yorkshire Post workplace and well known clock tower landmark, the newspaper’s famous building later demolished as part of city centre redevelopment.

Tributes have been paid following his death.

One said “Despite mistakes he may have made, he was a very kind and supportive man. A man who was a bloody good journalist.”

Another said: “His life went down a bad path for whatever reason, and it's a sorry end.”

Former Doncaster Advertiser reporter Cheryl Hague said: “Obviously I am appalled at the behaviour of late, but when I knew him he was a good bloke.

“Robert was editor of the Doncaster Advertiser when I was taken on as a trainee journalist in 1993.

"He was a real character with a great sense of humour and was a very good old fashioned journalist who was well known locally.

"I always remember how he would put together Doncaster Rovers match reports and painstakingly put Tippex over the sponsors names on the match shirts as they featured our friendly rivals The Doncaster Free Press.

"It was typical Robert really - he was making his point but was also good friends with those at the Free Press who saw the funny side of this. That is the Robert I remember.”

The Doncaster Advertiser, a free weekly newspaper which began in Doncaster in the 1970s, was originally based at Bowers Fold before relocating to Printing Office Street and then Sunny Bar before its closure in 2012.