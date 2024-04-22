Former Doncaster journalist battles through pain barrier to complete London Marathon for RSPCA

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cheryl Hague completed the 26.2 mile challenge to help the charity to continue to rescue and rehabilitate animals during tough economic times.

But she had to battle through to complete the challenge.

She said: “I was finding it really good and was on for a fast time – then hamstring hell happened with ten miles to go.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cheryl Hague battled through the pain barrier to complete the London Marathon in a time of 4.07.21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If it wasn’t for a kind person giving me ibuprofen at mile 20 I would probably still be out there.

“Really chuffed - the amazing crowds made me dig in through gritted teeth – it’s a brilliant event.”

The mother-of-two has grown-up watching the historic race on TV and was spurred into action after witnessing the horrific cruelty shown towards animals on a daily basis in her job as the RSPCA’s regional press manager.

Cheryl, a former reporter for the Doncaster Advertiser, even adopted a cat, named Arthur, after she wrote a RSPCA press appeal about his plight when he and two siblings were dumped in a carrier bag in Birmingham in October 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her children Lauren and Zoe saw the appeal and were keen to help by offering him a loving home.

They were lonely in lockdown and also struggling to cope with the terminal illness of Cheryl’s mum - Mary Dinning - so they adopted Arthur to bring some cheer into their lives.

Cheryl said: “We already had a rescue dog called Bruno but the girls were keen to help this kitten when they saw he was in need of a home. I wasn’t sure if Bruno would like sharing his home but he is such an easy-going Staffy that they soon formed a close bond.

“It was a very strange time for the girls as they were not at school during lockdown and stuck at home they were pretty fed up like most children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly added to this my mum had been diagnosed with terminal cancer so things were extra hard especially due to the rules which meant we couldn't even give her a cuddle. It was a really heart-breaking and difficult time.

“When we were allowed, we took Arthur to see my mum in her West Yorkshire home (in Boston Spa) and she loved playing with him as she was a big animal lover so he really helped make her happy.

“It was certainly a dark time for us all but Arthur and his naughty kitten antics helped bring some light into that awful period.”

Cheryl, who lives in Handsworth in Sheffield, wanted to repay the charity to help other rescue pets find their forever homes and signed up to run the iconic marathon for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is no stranger to marathons, as a runner with the Handsworth Roadhogs running club, she has completed several – and this was her sixth at London.

Cheryl added: “I am lucky to see first hand how the donations are used to continue the charity’s fabulous work and they are under pressure more than ever due to the cost of living crisis.”