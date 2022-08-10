Former Doncaster dad releases his fifth children’s bereavement book after death of wife

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Within a year of losing Jade, Ric, who is originally from Doncaster but now lives in Misterton, ran a marathon in her memory.

Then he turned to writing and poetry at the start of the pandemic in 2020 to help him through his grief.

In the last two years, Ric has published four children’s bereavement books, which form the ‘Hugo and Daddy’s’ series.Now his fifth and final children’s book is available to pre-order before the publication date of September 1. The book is entitled Hugo and Daddy’s School Adventures.

Ric and Hugo are pictured with the new book

Now four, Hugo is starting primary school in September. Ric is excited, launching his final children’s book as it marks a milestone for him, and for Hugo.

The net proceeds of the book will be given to Misterton Primary School.

Ric said: “I had one goal and that was to shout to the world about Jade and share the very special person she was.

"We all have goals in life: before July 2018, I had business goals; after July 2018, I knew I would have grief goals and wanted to do something that would light me up inside but also stay here forever. Writing was my answer.

“Being now at this point after the inquest into Jade’s death and releasing Hugo’s final children’s book, I think this grief goal has been achieved and I’m so proud.

"What this does inside me is amazing.”

With this lasting legacy, Ric hopes that, one day, Hugo will read these books to his own grandchildren: “I’ve left a legacy for Jade, myself, and also for Hugo to carry forward throughout his life and I’m so proud of that.

"I know my journey through writing will spark strength, confidence, and hope throughout Hugo’s life.

"One day whenever he’s lost, worried, unsure, I hope what I did will inspire him to become an amazing person as he grows older.”

Ric has been a full-time father to Hugo during the last four years: “This has been one of the biggest challenges any man has to face, but I’m doing my best to keep finding

ways to grow and inspire Hugo but also keep an eye on my own mental and physical health.”

Ric decided also all his books would help special charities: Way - widowed and

young benefited from his autobiography Pupy Love, written in lockdown in 2020, and the bereavement charity, Cruse, from his first children’s book Hugo and Daddy’s

Night-time adventures, which become a top seller on Amazon within its first six months of launch, then remained in the top 50 bestsellers for months.

The Children’s Bereavement Centre in Newark benefited from Ric’s next two books, Hugo and Daddy’s Superhero Adventures and Hugo and Daddy’s Thailand Adventures.

Illustrated by Jacqueline Tee, who has worked with Ric on his other titles, Hugo and Daddy’s School Adventures is published by Grosvenor House

and is available from Amazon.