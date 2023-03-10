Forever home sought for dog left at Doncaster animal sanctuary for two years

12-year-old Balu is described as “big and bouncy” and who loves a cuddle – but is suffering from the stress of living in kennels at Bawtry’s Mayflower Animal Sanctuary.

A spokesman said: “Living in kennels is becoming a stressful experience.

“He has been waiting so long that they he is sadly feeling the effects of kennel life.

Balu is looking for his forever home.

“Could you open your heart and offer a home to him? He has been waiting longer than most to find his happy ever after.

“Although the Sanctuary carers love them and they love their carers, kennels is not a great place to be when you are not as young as you once were.”

“He has so much love to give but they can’t live with another dog.”

Balu arrived at the Bawtry sanctuary in February 2021.

A spokesman said: “He is a big and bouncy boy who loves a cuddle!

"He really likes going out on walks or having a run around in the paddock.

"At around 12 years old, he is extremely active for his age . Balu loves toys and a comfortable bed.

"Once he gets to know you he is a friendly boy – it just takes a while.

"Balu does need to be the only dog in the home as he likes his own space. Balu is looking for an adult only household where he can lap up all the attention and love! He is really hoping it’s soon.”

If you feel you could be a perfect match for Elton or Balu please call the sanctuary on 01302 711330 to make an appointment to meet them.

Mayflower rescues abused and abandoned dogs and cats providing care and sanctuary until permanent, responsible homes can be found. Annually, Mayflower rescues and re-homes over 309 dogs and 211 cats. This figure increases every year and like many rescues is currently feeling the effects of the cost of living crisis in the UK.

The rescue centre relies heavily on volunteers and public support without which they would not be able to continue.