Foreign secretary James Cleverly in pie mix-up during Doncaster pub lunch

Foreign secretary James Cleverly was involved in a pie mix-up when he dropped into a Doncaster pub for lunch.

The Conservative minister, 54, visited The King William at Scaftworth – but bosses admitted a blunder with his order.

Joining several veterans for lunch, Mr Cleverly even got behind the bar to pull what bosses described as ‘a cracking pint.’

But the Foreign Secretary was served up a dish different to the one he’d ordered, with staff describing the gaffe as ‘embarrassing.’

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (right) dropped into the King William in Scaftworth for a bite to eat.

In a social media post, a pub spokesman said: “We were very pleased to welcome the Foreign Secretary for lunch at the King Bill.

“He joined several veterans for an informal lunch, and actually pulled a cracking pint!

“We did manage to serve him a blue cheese pie instead of a steak and ale pie, which was a bit embarrassing, but he didn’t seem to mind too much.