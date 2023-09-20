Football sessions aimed at boosting mental health kick off in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mental Health FC, which was formed by three friends from the city, has begun holding weekly kickabouts on Saturday mornings to get people exercising and socialising.

The kickabouts, which usually take place from 9am to 10am, are free to attend and open to all.

"Anyone is welcome no matter what ability, fitness level, gender, sexuality or race, there's no judgements," said Ryan Oldfield, who set up Mental Health FC with Daniel Saxton-McCabe and Daniel Noakes eight weeks ago.

Mental Health FC has begun holding weekly kickabouts on Saturday mornings to get people in Doncaster exercising and socialising.

Ryan, from Cusworth, was inspired to do something after finding his playing opportunities limited.

"My first love is football and I played for many years when I was younger but due to life and work, and other friends having families and busy work lives, it got harder.

"If you want a game you need ten people, that's very difficult when you are older. With Covid and other issues I went about seven years without playing, it was affecting my mental health."

The group currently welcomes about 18 people each week at Doncaster Hockey Club, where they play.

Ryan, 33, hopes to be able to offer more sessions in future, including women-only and kids matches.

Those taking part can stay behind after the football to socialise.

"Everyone's got a different way of going about chatting," said Ryan, who has used the skills from his career in design and marketing to set up a website for Mental Health FC.

"Some people chat during the football but we also have a private room with refreshments where we go.

"It could be football talk, sometimes it breaks out into mental health with everyone sharing their experiences.

"It's good to know you are part of something."

Mental Health FC has already received funding from Voluntary Action Doncaster’s VCFS Fund, which aims to reduce social isolation and loneliness by supporting people to get together safely.

It has also been registered as a Community Interest Company to reflect its status as a not-for-profit social enterprise.

A £1 donation is suggested for each session but not compulsory.

“People are liking what we are doing,” added Ryan.