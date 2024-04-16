Football match involving Doncaster team abandoned after manager punched in face

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Violence erupted in the second half of Kiverton Miners Welfare v Hatfield Town in the Central Midlands Alliance League, which was played in Rotherham on Sunday.

Kiveton were leading 1-0 when the disorder broke out in the 68th minute – with the club’s manager, Moussa Diouf reportedly hit in the face in the fracas, forcing the referee to call off the game.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, a Kiveton spokesman said: “The match was abandoned by the referee due to (an) altercation in the stands involving spectators.

Kiverton Miners Welfare manager Moussa Diouf was reportedly punched in the face as violence flared in the match with Hatfield Town. (Photo: X).

"Sickening scenes as the Miners’ manager Moussa Diouf. Unacceptable.”

In response, a Hatfield Town spokesman said: “Today, after decades in football, I experienced what I can only describe as the worst moment.

"What started as a good-natured game turned sour in the 65th minute.

“Half-time rumours of supporter abuse escalated dramatically when the referee halted play.

“A young woman threatened a couple supporting our team, making menacing remarks about stabbing. This escalated further as she and several Kiveton supporters, along with a significant portion of their playing squad, attacked the couple.

“Despite the manager's initial appearance to calm the situation, he appeared to join in. Amidst the chaos, he approached me claiming he'd been punched, but his accounts contradicted their social media posts.

“Prioritising the safety of my players and supporters, I made the decision to abandon the match, supported by vigilant officials who witnessed the events. Thankfully, we have video evidence, including footage from our Go-Pro, documenting the entire incident.”

League secretary Paul Vallance said the trouble began when "everything went barmy in the stand".

The incident is now being investigated by the Sheffield & Hallamshire FA.

Mr Vallance said the referee's report of the match mentioned an argument in the stand which turned violent before players and staff rushed over to get involved.

"Everything went barmy in the stand," he said.

"At that point the Kiveton manager got punched."

Mr Pattison said: "I'm just glad we had a good official who took charge of it all."