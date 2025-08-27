Football match and auction raises cash in memory of Doncaster baby who died at 29 days old
The event, which took place in Armthorpe at the weekend, was in memory of little Bobby Chapman, who passed away shortly after being born to mum Abigail earlier this year.
The match at Armthorpe Social Club also included an auction of sporting memorabilia, including boxer Anthony Johsua’s gloves, a Doncaster Rovers v Manchester United book donated by former chairman John Ryan and a shirt signed by Doncaster Rovers icon Billy Sharp.
The event was to raise cash for the Clarendon Wing at Leeds Chldren’s Hospital, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and Eckersley House in Leeds.
A spokesperson said: “In the midst of such heartbreak, the care and compassion shown by the doctors and nurses was above and beyond anything we could have expected or imagined.
"They offered not just medical support, but humanity, dignity, and kindness during the most difficult time of Abigail’s life.”
“As a way of giving back, we wanted to raise money for the hospital and hospice that supported Bobby and the charity that gave Abigail a home near her son.
"This will support them in continuing their incredible work.”
A fund, which has so far raised £765, is ongoing – and you can donate HERE