Football match and auction raises cash in memory of Doncaster baby who died at 29 days old

Big hearted fundraisers have staged a charity football match and auction in memory of a Doncaster baby who tragically died at just 29 days old.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which took place in Armthorpe at the weekend, was in memory of little Bobby Chapman, who passed away shortly after being born to mum Abigail earlier this year.

The match at Armthorpe Social Club also included an auction of sporting memorabilia, including boxer Anthony Johsua’s gloves, a Doncaster Rovers v Manchester United book donated by former chairman John Ryan and a shirt signed by Doncaster Rovers icon Billy Sharp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was to raise cash for the Clarendon Wing at Leeds Chldren’s Hospital, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and Eckersley House in Leeds.

Big hearted fundraisers staged a charity football match and family fun day in memory of Bobby Chapman.

A spokesperson said: “In the midst of such heartbreak, the care and compassion shown by the doctors and nurses was above and beyond anything we could have expected or imagined.

"They offered not just medical support, but humanity, dignity, and kindness during the most difficult time of Abigail’s life.”

“As a way of giving back, we wanted to raise money for the hospital and hospice that supported Bobby and the charity that gave Abigail a home near her son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will support them in continuing their incredible work.”

A fund, which has so far raised £765, is ongoing – and you can donate HERE

For more details about Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, you can visit their website which can be found HERE, while further details about Eckersley House can be found HERE