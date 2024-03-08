Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This unique event promises to bring the community together for an intimate night with footballing royalty, Kevin Keegan, in the beautifully refurbished grand ballroom.

King Kev, the football icon whose illustrious career spans unforgettable moments on and off the field, will share his experiences, insights, and untold stories from his journey in the world of football.

General Manager of the Empress Building, Jemma Evans, expressed excitement about the event: "Hosting Kevin Keegan is a dream come true for The Empress Building and our community.

"It's an honour to provide a stage for such an inspiring figure to share his journey and insights with us. We're committed to creating memorable experiences for our guests, and this evening will undoubtedly be a highlight of our event calendar."

Jason Mace, CEO of Gala Tent and owner of the Empress Building, also shared his enthusiasm: "As a lifelong football fan and business leader in the community, bringing Kevin Keegan to the Empress Building symbolises our ambition to inspire and entertain. It's a testament to our venue's appeal and our dedication to hosting events that resonate with our audience. This evening is not just about football; it's about celebrating excellence, perseverance, and the stories that connect us all."

Tickets for this exclusive event are priced at £39.99, with limited exclusive VIP options available for those seeking an enhanced experience.