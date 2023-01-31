Football icon Kevin Keegan in Doncaster homecoming with Eco Power Stadium show

The Armthorpe-born former England captain and manager will be at the Eco Power Stadium on April 22 when fans will be able to meet the football star who will be reliving some football tales as part of a packed evening of entertainment.

Born on February 14, 1951, Keegan made his first appearance into the world at an unremarkable brick-built house in the mining village of Armthorpe – and would go on to become a worldwide superstar.

He was born at 32 Elm Place to English parents of part Irish ancestry and attended his local school, St. Peter’s High School in nearby Cantley.

Kevin Keegan is making a homecoming appearance in Doncaster.

At the age of 16, Keegan was spotted playing at amateur level for Pegler, his employer at the time, and signed by fourth division Scunthorpe United – one of just two professional sides in the division.

Reputedly rejected by his home town club of Doncaster Rovers for being too small, Keegan became a first team regular and scored 18 goals in 124 games, attracting the attention of Merseyside giants Liverpool with legendary boss Bill Shankly snapping him up for £35,000 in 1971.

The move proved to be the beginning of the soccer star’s rise to fame - and becoming a global icon of the game.

During a glittering spell with the Reds, he won three First Division titles, the UEFA Cup twice, the FA Cup and the European Cup and also became an England regular, making his debut in 1972, becoming captain in 1976 and scoring 21 goals for his country in 63 games - although his World Cup career was limited to just 26 minutes at the 1982 finals in Spain.

Further successful spells followed at Hamburg, Southampton and Newcastle before he made the step into management, taking the reins at Newcastle, (twice), Fulham and Manchester City and of course, England, who he managed from 1999-2000.

Gold tickets are £75 each and include a two course meal, meet and greet and signed photo opportunity.

Silver tickets are £55 each and include a two course meal.

All proceeds to walkingsbrilliant charity.