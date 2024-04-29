Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Filming will take place during week commencing 20th May and successful participants will be paid anywhere between £500 - £6,000 per person for their time and appearance in the campaign.

For more information on the project and to apply, please visit the ET Casting London Ltd website - https://www.etcasting.com/pages/events. Here, you can see their portfolio of work and a little bit about them also.

“As ever, finding genuine, charismatic and for lack of a better word ‘real’ people who fit very specific briefs can be a challenge but who knows, maybe a family member or a friend of yours could be the ultimate fan we’re searching for!