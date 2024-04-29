Football fans needed for TV commercial where you could earn £6,000

A London-based casting researcher is looking for football fans of Championship, League 1 and League 2 teams to appear in a commercial for a major TV broadcaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 29th Apr 2024, 11:05 BST
Filming will take place during week commencing 20th May and successful participants will be paid anywhere between £500 - £6,000 per person for their time and appearance in the campaign.

For more information on the project and to apply, please visit the ET Casting London Ltd website - https://www.etcasting.com/pages/events. Here, you can see their portfolio of work and a little bit about them also.

“As ever, finding genuine, charismatic and for lack of a better word ‘real’ people who fit very specific briefs can be a challenge but who knows, maybe a family member or a friend of yours could be the ultimate fan we’re searching for!

"Passionate fans of all ages, ethnicities, genders, sexualities, looks and abilities should apply! There are A LOT of roles we need to fill for this campaign.”

