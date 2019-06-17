Football fans can play alongside Doncaster Rovers legends in memory of tragic cancer fan
Football fans are being given the chance to play alongside and against a string of Doncaster Rovers legends this weekend in a memorial event in aid of a tragic supporter who died from cancer.
Rovers fan Scott Richardson died at the age of 28 last year – and now a string of former
club stars have come together to honour with a memorial five-a-side event.
The tournament will be held at Paul Green’s A1 Football Factory – and the former Rovers midfielder has rounded up some of his old team-mates toplay in the event which will take place on Saturday.
Organiser Simon Lindsay hopes to attract 20 teams to take part–with a former Rovers star joining each team.
Current star James Coppinger as well as ex-Rovers players Simon Marples, Gareth Roberts, James O’Connor, Tristram Whitman and Green himself have already committed to playing.
Former chairman John Ryan is also hoping to attend to show his support.
The competing teams will be aiming to win the Scott Richardson Memorial Trophy in honour of Scott, who died last September after an 18-month battle with incurable bowel cancer.
Weeks earlier, Scott had led out his beloved team in a pre-season friendly against Sheffield United.
A bucket collection was also held at the match to raise funds for his partner Kirsten and young son Harry.
The dad-of-one was diagnosed with cancer in January 2017 and underwent a series of chemotherapy sessions, but was told in 2018
that his battle against cancer was ‘no longer feasible.’
The tournament wil ltake place at the A1 Football Factory, which is based in Pontefract.
Entry is £80 per team.The day will also include stalls, entertainment, soft play, a bar and cafe serving hot and cold food.
Teams should meet at 11.30am for a noon kick off.