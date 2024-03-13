Food inspectors gave a Chinese takeaway a one hygiene rating meaning major improvement is necessary
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Olive Catering Services at Belmont Works, St Catherines Avenue, Balby, Doncaster; rated on February 6
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 3: China Town 2000 at 73 Sandringham Road, Intake, Doncaster; rated on February 6
• Rated 1: Lucky Seven at 2 Newton Lane, Sprotbrough, Doncaster; rated on February 6