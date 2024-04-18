Food hygiene ratings handed to four Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th Apr 2024, 10:52 BST
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: Neighbourhood Centre at DN4 ; rated on March 13

• Rated 5: AJ’s Cafe, High Street, Bentley; rated on February 10

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments.

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 1, White Rose Retail Centre, White Rose Way, Hyde Park; rated on February 23

• Rated 4: The Lucky Star Takeaway at 4 Central Terrace, Edlington Lane, Edlington; rated on March 13

