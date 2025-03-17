Flying Scotsman set to return to its Doncaster birthplace again today

Steam railway fans will have a chance to glimpse the historic Flying Scotsman as it passes through its Doncaster birthplace today.

The historic loco, built at the Plant Works in 1923, will pass through Doncaster en route to the National Railway Museum in York this afternoon.

Departing the Nene Valley Railway at 11:10, the world-famous locomotive will pass through Peterborough (11:30), Spalding (12:01), Ruskington (12:39), and Lincoln Central at 13:06 before heading off for servicing.

After time in the sidings, the locomotive will return to Lincoln Central at 15:40 before heading to York via Saxilby (15:48), Gainsborough Lea Road (16:01), Doncaster (16:34) and York at 17:10 and 17:25 before heading to the National Railway Museum.

The iconic locomotive celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2023, with thousands of people turning out to catch a glimpse as it returned to the city as part of a nationwide tour to mark the occasion.