The loco, celebrating her 100th anniversary year with a string of excursions across the UK, rolled through Doncaster station this morning, taking rail passengers by surprise as the engine made her way south for a weekend tour.

It comes just weeks after Flying Scotsman made a brief visit to Hatfield and Stainforth station in March en route to the National Railway Museum in York from the East Lancashire Railway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the latest visit hadn’t been widely advertised, dozens of railway enthusiasts in the know gathered along platforms and embankments to catch a glimpse of the legendary dark green loco as she steamed through.

The Flying Scotsman passed through Doncaster en route to the south west this morning. (Photo: Dave Baines).

The locomotive which rolled out of Doncaster’s Plant Works in 1923, is celebrating her centenary with a series of events across the country – but the city was not originally scheduled to be a stopping point.

But both Mayor Ros Jones and the National Railway Museum have confirmed that the loco will now stop off in Doncaster at some stage this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The Flying Scotsman is coming home.

“We have been in discussions with the NRM for over a year to get the most famous locomotive in the world to visit its birthplace of Doncaster as part of its centenary celebrations.

“I went to Edinburgh as part of the centenary celebrations to press our case at the highest level and I am pleased to say that our calls have been answered.

“The Flying Scotsman was built right here in Doncaster, it means a great deal to the people of Doncaster whose relatives helped to design and build her. It will be incredible to see it return home as part of its centenary year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The logistical arrangements are complex and we will give an update when we are able to do so.”

The engine is perhaps the world’s famous steam locomotive, designed by Sir Nigel Gresley at the Hexthorpe Plant and which first entered service on February 23, 1923 and becoming the first loco to reach 100mph in 1934.