Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Produced and directed by local Doncaster film maker Rajnish Madaan, ‘New Beginnings’ shows the everyday life and work of staff and service users at Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service.

The documentary was shown at CAST Theatre in Doncaster on Tuesday 12 September. The audience was given the opportunity to join a question and answer session with the film maker Raj, Stuart Green and Neil Firbank, who both work for Aspire Drug and Alcohol Services as well as networking opportunities after both screenings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raj said: “The documentary aims to tackle stigma around addiction and demystify it, as well as help with people’s perception of addiction and to show that recovery is possible. I want to thank the staff and service users of Aspire for their support in making this film and to those who came along to watch its first ever premier.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured left to right: Stuart Green, Aspire Service Manager; Rajnish Madaan, Film Maker; and Neil Firbank, Senior Group Work Practitioner at Aspire.

Stuart, who manages the Aspire services, added: “It has been brilliant working with Raj. I hope his work helps to break down barriers around addiction and help to make people understand it can happen to anyone but with the right support in place recovery is always possible.”

The ‘New Beginnings’ film is available to watch on YouTube at this link: New Beginnings short film.

Aspire is a partnership organisation set up by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) and registered charity The Alcohol and Drug Service (ADS).