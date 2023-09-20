Fly on the wall documentary following the daily life of staff, and current and former people who have used the services of a Doncaster drug and alcohol treatment unit premiers
Produced and directed by local Doncaster film maker Rajnish Madaan, ‘New Beginnings’ shows the everyday life and work of staff and service users at Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service.
The documentary was shown at CAST Theatre in Doncaster on Tuesday 12 September. The audience was given the opportunity to join a question and answer session with the film maker Raj, Stuart Green and Neil Firbank, who both work for Aspire Drug and Alcohol Services as well as networking opportunities after both screenings.
Raj said: “The documentary aims to tackle stigma around addiction and demystify it, as well as help with people’s perception of addiction and to show that recovery is possible. I want to thank the staff and service users of Aspire for their support in making this film and to those who came along to watch its first ever premier.”
Stuart, who manages the Aspire services, added: “It has been brilliant working with Raj. I hope his work helps to break down barriers around addiction and help to make people understand it can happen to anyone but with the right support in place recovery is always possible.”
The ‘New Beginnings’ film is available to watch on YouTube at this link: New Beginnings short film.
Aspire is a partnership organisation set up by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) and registered charity The Alcohol and Drug Service (ADS).