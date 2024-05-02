"Fly high": Tributes paid after death of former Doncaster Knights rugby star

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Armthorpe Road club took to social media to pay tribute to former player Steve Newson who later returned to work at the set up as a club safety officer.

In a tribute, a spokesman said: “It is with great sadness that we have been informed that Steve has passed away after a long illness.

"Steve played on the wing in the 1970s before he went to work in Australia.

"When he returned, he spent time as the club safety officer. He is a holder of a chain gang awards tie for his efforts.

"Our thoughts go out to his wife Jan and family at this sad time.

"Fly high.”