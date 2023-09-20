Flowers, painting and community projects breathe new life into hard-hit Doncaster village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents of Hexthorpe have joined forces to help transform the area as part of the Love Where We Live project.

In recent years, the village has been under the spotlight for anti-social behaviour, crime and a number of drug den busts.

But locals are determined to put Hexthorpe on the map for all the right reasons.

New floral displays have been installed in Hexthorpe.

Project leader Luz Welmans, director of the village’s Arts and Culture Community Centre CIC, said: “The main aims of this project are to get communities together, beautify Hexthorpe and increase the sense of belonging so residents of Hexthorpe take more pride and look after the neighbourhood better.

"For years Hexthorpe has been facing litter and fly-tipping due to many reasons, but the hope is that with these kind of initiatives this situation will change.”

The project started in May 2022 and is being financed by Doncaster Council and there have been already some major improvements in Sheardown Street and Mutual Street.

Added Luz: “Hopefully this idea can be replicated in other streets as well.

"The project is very inclusive - it offers different ways to involve people regardless of their age, ability or nationality.

“Residents can be involved in planting flowers, hanging flower baskets, making little gardens, painting fences and gates and regular litter picks.

"And also, in the near future, the project will include arts and workshops to create more awareness about the environment.”